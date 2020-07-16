Dressing like a chic French girl or nailing an effortless model off duty look has become an achievable hot-girl summer 2020 goal, thanks to Musier Paris, a timeless, feminine, and sexy brand worn by Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber and Emma Roberts.

The name Musier plays on the idea of muses and stories, which makes sense considering its celebrity fans constantly serve up style inspiration (not to mention stories, on Instagram and otherwise!)

In addition to being comfortable and fashionable, Musier makes a sultry statement without trying too hard with the subtle touches designer Anne-Lauer Mais adds to every single item.

“I always strive to find the perfect detail to make the piece unique and coveted,” she tells Stylish. “I try to make them more desirable by adding playful details like beautiful pearl buttons or straps.”

Beyond the unique features, Mais’ upbringing in France, her travels to Spain and love for throwback styles comes through in all of her designs.

“Drawing from the surf culture in the South West of France, I strive to create comfortable pieces, balancing the sexy side — I spend most of my time wearing only bikinis!” she shares. “My inspiration as it relates to the Spanish influence is more about the colors, the print and the details.”

“I also really love old materials, but obviously the goal is not to reproduce the looks, it’s to be inspired by it. I always bring a modern twist and I like to make them sexier.”

The brand also offers its collections in limited quantities, which It-Girls then in turn appear to snatch up quickly. Musier’s button-up cropped sweaters, oversized blazers, sexy long skirts with tie-up details, and tight fitting jumpsuits have become something of a supermodel uniform.

“Celebrities love the brand because they know they won’t see everybody else wearing the same thing,” Mais explains. “The Musier girl is confident and likes to invest in timeless pieces, but she doesn’t want to be like everyone else.”

Mais favorite summer trends: “Currently, I’m loving the laced skirt trend and you can’t go wrong with a good pair of jeans, an oversized blazer and a cardigan.” Us too!