Harry Styles Once Dog-Sat for The Crown’s Emma Corrin

Quite a small world! Emma Corrin, who portrays a young Princess Diana in season 4 of The Crown, just revealed that she has quite a strange connection to Harry Styles.

“He once dog- sat for me,” the actress, 24, said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, November 17. “The thing I love about this is that also my dog has no idea, which is, I think, the wonderful thing about it. For a dog, it’s just a person!”

She went on to explain that the “Watermelon Sugar” crooner, 26, only cared for her pup, Spencer, once.

“I was having dinner near where he lives, and he looked after Spencer for me,” the Pennyworth star told host Jimmy Fallon. “He hasn’t done it again and I think it’s because, halfway through the meal, I got a message that just said, ‘He won’t stop farting. Is this normal?'”

During the interview, Corrin explained what she loved about playing Diana in the early years of her life. The season follows her from her first meeting with Prince Charles (played by Josh O’Connor) when she was only 16, throughout their marriage and growing family, to when their relationship erupts when she was around 28.

“She has no idea what she’s getting involved with,” the actress told British GQ of the Princess of Wales at that point in her life. “And it was more exciting to play that because you are showing sides of somebody people don’t know.”

She also shared with the magazine that she “can’t imagine” how Prince Harry and Prince William feel about the show, especially since they tragically lost their mother.

“I’m not going to say it doesn’t matter, because that would be ignorant. If someone made a programme about my grandma, who died last year, that would be difficult for me to watch,” Corrin said, adding she’s “interested to know what they think,” but would be too scared to ask. “If I ever saw them at a party, I’d probably leave.”

Corrin will only play Diana for season 4 as Elizabeth Debicki is set to step into the role for the later years of Diana’s life, which will be chronicled in seasons 5 and 6.

The Crown is now streaming on Netflix.