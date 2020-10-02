A scary situation. Police are searching for a man caught on camera punching actor Rick Moranis near Central Park in New York City in the early hours of Thursday, October 1.

In a video shared via Twitter by NYPD Crime Stoppers, a man wearing an “I Love New York” sweatshirt is seen punching another man in the head, who falls to the ground. The second man was later identified as the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids actor, according to NBC New York.

“Rick Moranis was assaulted on the Upper West Side yesterday. He is fine but grateful for everyone’s thoughts and well wishes,” his publicist said in a statement to Us Weekly on Friday, October 2.

According to the New York Daily News, the comedian went to a local hospital to be treated for head, back and hip pain. He then went to the 20th Precinct and reported the assault.

Chris Evans responded to the news via Twitter on Friday. “My blood is boiling. Find this man,” the Avengers star, 35, wrote. “You don’t touch Rick Moranis.”

The Spaceballs actor stepped away from Hollywood in the 1990s to focus on raising his two children, Mitchell and Rachel, after his wife, Ann Belsky, died of cancer in 1991.

In 2005, he opened up about his choice to leave the business.

“I pulled out of making movies in about ’96 or ’97,” he told USA Today at the time. “I’m a single parent, and I just found that it was too difficult to manage raising my kids and doing the traveling involved in making movies. So I took a little bit of a break. And the little bit of a break turned into a longer break, and then I found that I really didn’t miss it.”

In February, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Moranis — who last appeared on the big screen in Big Bully in 1996 — will return to the industry to star in the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids reboot.

The new movie, titled Shrunk, will be directed by original writer Joe Johnston. Moranis portrayed Wayne Szalinski in the 1989 hit movie and its 1992 sequel, Honey, I Blew Up the Kid.

In the reboot, Josh Gad will star as Wayne’s adult son. “To say it is a dream come true to once again see #RickMoranis on the big screen is the understatement of the decade,” the Frozen star, 39, tweeted at the time. “But to say, I get an up seat view of him returning to play one of his most iconic roles is the understatement of the Century. Welcome back hero!”