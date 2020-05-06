Unlike many celebrity couples, who have notoriously called it quits after a short period together, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have stood the test of time. The key to their marriage of over a decade? “Clear, current communication,” a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“They lay out exactly what they’re feeling and communicate with one another about it in the current moment,” continues the source. “They’ve gotten even closer over the years by being open and honest with one another and by committing to each other and prioritizing their family.”

But no marriage is without its flaws: Another insider says the football player, 42, and supermodel, 39, — who tied the knot in February 2009 — experience occasional relationship troubles like everyone else, adding that “things can get tough because they’re both tightly wound, highly intense and passionate people.”

Regardless, the insider says “the highs of their marriage outweigh the lows.”

The ways in which they’re different have also made their union stronger. “Gisele’s very creative and in touch with her spiritual side and Tom’s rooted,” adds the first source. “These characteristics are complementary: She stretches him in ways he couldn’t have anticipated, and Tom’s reliable, so Gisele can always count on him to be a loving husband and father.”

When it comes to their children — Benjamin, 10, and Vivian, 7 — the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and Brazilian beauty are perfectly in sync. (Brady is also dad to Jack, 12, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.)

“Tom and Gisele are aligned and symbiotic when it comes to the kids’ discipline, and use each life moment as a way to learn and grow,” says the source. “Gisele’s a passionate environmentalist, and Tom’s very charitable himself. They both prioritize teaching their kids kindness, generosity and giving back.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo