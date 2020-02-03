Scratch that! After sparking rumors that he was retiring from the NFL, Tom Brady set the record straight in a Super Bowl LIV commercial for Hulu on Sunday, February 2.

“They say all good things must come to an end,” the New England Patriots quarterback, 42, says in the black-and-white ad, which shows him walking onto the field at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. “But me? I’m not going anywhere.”

Instead of announcing a career move, Brady speaks to the camera about Hulu + Live TV and explains how the video-streaming service offers live sports, cable channels and original programming.

The commercial aired three days after the football player shared a cryptic post on his Instagram and Twitter accounts: a captionless black-and-white picture of his silhouette inside his team’s home stadium. Fans began wondering whether Brady, who becomes a free agent in March for the first time in his career, planned to announce his retirement or that he was leaving the Patriots for another team.

Fans became even more concerned after reports surfaced that Brady’s wife, Gisele Bündchen, was spotted visiting an all-boys private school in Nashville on Thursday, January 30. However, NBC Sports Boston later debunked the rumors, pointing to a photo that former NFL executive Gil Brandt tweeted with the couple at a dinner party in Miami that night.

Brady and the supermodel, 39, have been married since February 2009. They share son Benjamin, 10, and daughter Vivian, 7, and the six-time Super Bowl champion is also the father of son John, 12, with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

After Hulu aired its commercial on Sunday night as the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Fransisco 49ers faced off at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, the company released a statement from Brady explaining his decision to star in the ad.

“Given the witty tone of the campaign, we thought this was a fun opportunity to play off all the speculation about my future,” he said.