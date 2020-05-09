Making it work! Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are trying to make their quarantine experience a positive one for their family — despite the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic — a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“With the quarantine, it’s a challenge for them like any other parents trying to stick to a normal routine in the household,” the source adds. “But this added time together is such a gift. They’re making the most of it during the off-season and prioritizing family time before training really kicks into high gear for Tom.”

The NFL star, 42, and the supermodel, 39, relocated to Florida earlier this year after Brady signed a contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The couple — who share son Benjamin, 10, and daughter Vivian, 7 — are “loving the warm weather” and enjoying “a beautiful view overlooking the bay” from their new home. (The former New England Patriots quarterback also shares son Jack, 12, with ex Bridget Moynahan.)

After 11 years of marriage, Brady and Bündchen have become an unbreakable team thanks to “clear, current communication.” Though they have their occasional ups and downs, the duo has grown “even closer over the years by being open and honest with one another and by committing to each other and prioritizing their family.”

While adjusting to life in lockdown, the family of five has taken up different hobbies to stay busy and has learned to express their gratitude in new ways. “Gisele is a passionate environmentalist and Tom is very charitable himself,” the insider says. “They both prioritize teaching their kids kindness, generosity and giving back.”

Not only do the six-time Super Bowl champ and the Brazilian beauty hope to impart their strong values onto their kids, but they’re also working hard to teach them more about their heritage.

“They love spending time with their grandparents and cousins,” the source says of the pair’s children. “It was also important for both Tom and Gisele that the kids learn Portuguese at a young age, as much of Gisele’s family resided in Brazil and primarily speaks the language.”

None

With reporting by Marc Lupo