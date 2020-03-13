Gisele Bündchen wants a brighter future for her family! Her and Tom Brady’s little ones have pushed her to help protect the planet.

“One of my ultimate motivations … is my children,” the model, 39, told Marie Claire in her April 2020 cover story, published on Thursday, March 12. “As a mother, I want them and their children to experience the same beautiful, healthy planet I got to experience.”

When it comes to practicing sustainability at home, she tries to “lead by example.” The Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life author explained to the outlet: “I teach my children about all the incredible things that our planet provides us. We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for our planet. This is our only home. As a mother, I cherish the moments we get to spend in nature and learn together by doing. I love seeing my kids get excited when they find fresh eggs in our chicken coop or harvest the vegetables from our garden.”

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel also has reusable water bottles for all of her family members, and her brood have already started talking to their friends about avoiding single-use plastics. “Although a simple, small gesture, this is what it’s all about: having positive conversations, taking a solutions-oriented approach, and learning from one another,” Bündchen said.

She and Brady, 42, welcomed Benjamin, 10, and Vivian, 7, in 2009 and 2012, respectively. The professional football player also shares his 12-year-old son, Jack, with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

Bündchen opened up about her relationship with the preteen last month, explaining why she doesn’t like the word stepmom. “I use the word bonus mom because I feel like it’s a blessing in my life,” the Brazilian model said. “I feel so lucky that I got to have an extra, wonderful little angel in my life.”

As for Moynahan, 48, welcoming her son in 2007 has helped the actress to “focus on what’s more important,” she told Us Weekly exclusively in April 2019. “I think that one thing I love about being a mom is that it takes me outside of myself. Coming from a business of being a model and then an actress, it’s a lot of being consumed with what you’re doing or how you look, what your next step is.”