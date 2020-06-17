No one is a bigger fan of Tom Brady than his wife, Gisele Bündchen! The Brazilian model shared her supportive reaction to seeing the NFL star wearing his Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform for the first time.

The California native, 42, posted a photo of himself via Instagram on Tuesday, June 15, dressed in the black-and-red suit while holding a football. “ALL CAPS: LFG,” he captioned the pic.

Beneath the snap, the 39-year-old Lessons author left four fire emojis and wrote, “What a cutie!!!”

Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March shortly after announcing his departure from the New England Patriots. He played with the Massachusetts-area team for a historic 20-season run, which began after he was drafted in 2000.

“I wanted to say thank you to all of the incredible fans and Patriots supporters. MA has been my home for twenty years,” he said in a statement via Instagram and Twitter on March 17. “It has truly been the happiest two decades I could have envisioned in my life and I have nothing but love and gratitude for my time in New England. The support has been overwhelming — I wish every player could experience it.”

The quarterback continued, “My children were born and raised here and you always embraced this California kid as your own. I love your commitment and loyalty to your teams and winning for our city means more than you will ever know. I can’t thank you enough for the support of our team. The packed training camps and sold out stadiums and mostly the victory parades. I have been so blessed to share them with you all.”

Bündchen was very supportive of her husband’s career transition. In the wake of his New England Patriots exit news, she left a sweet comment on Brady’s Instagram announcement.

“So much gratitude for all the wonderful experiences and friendships we had in beautiful New England this past few years,” she wrote at the time.

Brady and Bündchen wed in February 2009 nearly one month after getting engaged. They are the parents of son Benjamin, 10, and daughter Vivian, 7. He also shares 12-year-old son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.

The athlete previously opened up about how supportive Bündchen has been of his aspirations over the years. “I married someone that … I know is my life partner,” he said on Good Morning America in February 2019. “She’s just one of the most caring, nurturing people in the world. The way she takes care of our family when I’m working, sacrificing a lot of her dreams. I can only tell her I love her so much.”

Scroll down to see photos of Brady in his new uniform!