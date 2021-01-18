On the mend. Patrick Mahomes left the Kansas City Chiefs playoff game against the Cleveland Browns in the third quarter with a concussion on Sunday, January 17.

After the game, which the Chiefs won 22-17, head coach Andy Reid confirmed the 25-year-old athlete was recovering after he was hit in the head.

“He got hit in the back of the head and kinda knocked the wind out of him and everything else with it,” Reid told the media. “He’s doing great right now which is a real positive as we looked at this. Passed all the deals that he needed to pass so we’ll see where it goes from here.”

Mahomes will need to be cleared by the team doctor and an independent neurological consultant approved by the National Football League to play in the NFL Conference Championship against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, January 24.

During Sunday’s game, the Texas Tech alum was hit hard by Browns linebacker Mack Wilson.

“Prayers to @PatrickMahomes,” Wilson tweeted after the game. “I pray you back next week! Go be great like you have been! 🙏❤️”

Mahomes replied that there are no hard feelings, tweeting, “All good brother!”

Backup quarterback Chad Henne subsequently stepped in for Mahomes. He showed support for his teammate, tweeting, “#HenneThingIsPossible,” after the Chiefs locked in the win. Henne, for his part, was told about the social media trend by reporters after the game, revealing he isn’t on Twitter or Instagram.

“But I don’t think #HenneGivenSunday or #HenneThingIsPossible is going to be on LinkedIn,” he quipped. “Once I got in that huddle, everyone had confidence for me. They were pushing for me, had my back, and this is a great team. This a great opportunity to go and play with this team and come out with a victory.”

Reid also told the media that he had “full confidence” in Henne to finish the game on Sunday.

Prior to Mahomes’ injury on Sunday, his pregnant fiancée, Brittany Matthews, took to Instagram to root on the Chiefs.

“PLAYOFFSSSSS🔥💯 #chiefskingdom,” she wrote alongside a pic from her box at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Mahomes and Matthews, 25, who are high school sweethearts, got engaged in September 2020.

“My heart is so full! I love this man so incredibly much and today was so so special!” the personal trainer gushed via Instagram Stories at the time. “Couldn’t imagine this day being any more perfect!”