Game on! Patrick Mahomes is competing in his second consecutive Super Bowl on Sunday, February 7, and is ready to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to another victory.

The 25-year-old Texas native was selected in the first round of the April 2017 NFL draft and started in his first game for the Chiefs eight months later. The following year, Mahomes was named the team’s official starting quarterback. Mahomes later earned the 2019 Best NFL Player ESPY Award and became the first-ever Chiefs player to win the NFL’s coveted MVP award.

In February 2020, Mahomes and the Chiefs faced off against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in Miami. The up-and-coming athlete helped his team win their first championship since Super Bowl IV in 1970.

“We fought for our right to PAAAARTYYYY 🎉🎉🎉 #chiefskingdom,” Mahomes’ now-fiancée, Brittany Matthews, gushed in a sweet social media post at the time as she celebrated her longtime love’s big victory.

This year, Mahomes is returning to Florida for another shot at Super Bowl glory — and will be playing against one of his idols, Tom Brady. “Being able to go up against the one of the greatest, if not the greatest, quarterback of all-time in his 150th Super Bowl is gonna be a great experience for me,” Mahomes recently joked of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player, 43, as they prepare to face off for the title.

According to Fox Sports reporter Bruce Feldman, Mahomes was in kindergarten when Brady played — and won — his first Super Bowl in 2002. The two quarterbacks bonded via video chat days before the big game and celebrated each other’s impressive accomplishments.

“He just has a great awareness of the pocket, incredible vision of the field. He knows exactly when to get rid of the ball,” the former New England Patriots star said of Mahomes in a clip posted on the official NFL Twitter account on Monday, February 1. “He’s got the athletic ability … He’s got all the physical tools and he’s got all the mental tools. He’s going to be in this game quite a few more times, in my opinion.”

