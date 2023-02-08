Patrick Mahomes has a lot on his mind leading up to Super Bowl LVII — but Valentine’s Day didn’t make the cut.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 27, spoke to reporters about his pregame prep before his team faces off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, February 12. When asked how he planned to celebrate Valentine’s Day with his wife, Brittany Matthews, the Texas native admitted that he wasn’t so prepared.

“I didn’t even notice it was coming up, so don’t tell her I said that. But I’ll make sure I have some plans now,” he said in a clip uploaded via the NFL Twitter account on Monday, February 6. “I don’t know when it is. I know it’s February 14, but I don’t know what day of the week [it is].”

Mahomes was grateful to have his memory jogged, adding: “I’ll make sure to make plans. I appreciate you reminding me.”

The 2018 NFL MVP is gearing up to compete in his third Super Bowl after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game last month. Matthews, 27, cheered for her husband from box seats at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, and was accompanied by her father-in-law, Pat Mahomes.

“So. Dang. Proud. OF YOUUUU❤️,” the former soccer player gushed in a January 30 Instagram post alongside a clip of Patrick giving her a smooch on the sidelines.

She captioned a subsequent series of family photos, “Riding with you always❤️💛.” In one pic, Matthews cradled daughter Sterling, 22 months, in her arms as they celebrated the big win. (The couple welcomed son Bronze in November 2022.)

The Texas Tech alum proposed to Matthews in September 2020 on the same day that he received his Super Bowl LIV championship ring. (Patrick led the Chiefs to victory in February 2020, defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20.)

“On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us. It’s always us, it’s always you and me,” Matthews gushed via Instagram while announcing the duo’s engagement. “The words you looked into my eyes and said to me at this moment, will NEVER leave my mind! You made this day perfect, you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better. I love you, forever and always! Cheers to spending our lifetime together and an inseparable bond🎉🥂💕.”

The high school sweethearts exchanged vows in March 2022. As they adjust to life as a family of four, the athletes couldn’t be happier.

“Patrick and Brittany are in pure baby bliss right now,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2022. “They have their families circulating in and out to help Patrick out with anything around the house. They are so happy with their growing family and love spending time with their new son.”