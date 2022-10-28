Back and better than ever! Six years after the release of her last album, Anti, Rihanna’s musical comeback is here.

The Fenty Beauty owner’s new single, “Lift Me Up,” dropped on Friday, October 28. The track, which was inspired by late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman’s life and legacy, will be featured in the upcoming sequel, Wakanda Forever.

The string-heavy ballad features Rihanna, 34, crooning the lyrics “Lift me up/Hold me down/Keep me close/Safe and sound” in the chorus. The “Monster” songstress goes on to sing about drowning in an endless sea and finding comfort in the arms of a loved one.

The Barbados native cowrote “Lift Me Up” with Tems producer Ludwig Göransson​​ and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler with Boseman specifically in mind. The beloved actor, who portrayed the superhero in four Marvel movies, died from colon cancer in 2020. He was 43.

“After speaking with Ryan [Coogler] and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life,” Göransoon, 38, shared in a press release about the track. “I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them. Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

The first time the drop was teased was on Tuesday, October 25, when Marvel Studios tweeted, “👀 #WakandaForever.” The mysterious tweet also featured a teaser video of the words Wakanda Forever with the “R” popping out.

The “SOS” singer confirmed the news herself via Twitter on Wednesday, October 26. “Lift me up 10.28.22,” Rihanna wrote alongside a 14-second snippet of her new song.

Later that day, the “Umbrella” singer made her first red carpet appearance with partner ASAP Rocky at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever since giving birth to her son in May.

The news of her return to music comes right after the Grammy winner announced that she’ll be headlining the Super Bowl LVII’s Halftime Show in February. The singer confirmed she’ll be performing via a September 25 Instagram post that featured her arm holding a football.

During her break from music, the pop icon has been busy with her fashion line, Savage X Fenty, which launched in May 2018 and her beauty line Fenty Beauty which launched in September 2017.

Rihanna’s fourth annual Savage X Fenty show will premiere on Prime Video on November 9 which includes performances from artists including Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver and Maxwell.