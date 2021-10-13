Shop Our Faves From Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Lingerie Collection on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Rihanna truly does it all — and with unbelievable talent. She’s a singer, she’s an actress, she’s a beauty mogul and she has one of the hottest lingerie brands on the planet, Savage X Fenty — which you can shop on Amazon!

We’ve picked out our favorite bras, underwear and more you can add to your Amazon cart right now to seriously incorporate some flirty fierceness into your closet. Check them out below!

This Super Strappy Bralette

With sheer mesh cups in front and an incredible (and adjustable) strappy design in back, this bralette truly stood out as a must-own!

Get the Savage X Fenty Gathered Mesh Strappy Bralette for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Romantic Teddy

This stretchy teddy is stunning with its large keyhole cutout in back and beautiful lace. We adore the Laidback Blue shade!

Get the Savage X Fenty Romantic Corded Lace Teddy for just $75 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 13, 2021, but are subject to change.



These Lightweight Bikini Briefs

For a comfy and cute pair of everyday underwear, check out this airy, scalloped pair. It comes in so many colors too!

Get the Savage X Fenty Mid-Rise Stretch Microfiber Bikini starting at just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Balconette Bra

This caged balconette bra is so pretty in every way. Grab it in a neon green or an iridescent white lace!

Get the Savage X Fenty Caged Lace Unlined Balconette Bra for just $65 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Mesh Cami

This isn’t your mother’s cami. The ruched design of the mesh and the crinkled trim are so masterfully designed. We want to wear this everywhere — either by itself or as a layer!

Get the Savage X Fenty Gathered Mesh Cami for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 13, 2021, but are subject to change.



