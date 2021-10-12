Shoppers Want This $23 Lounge Set in Every Single Color — Us Too

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The rise of the matching lounge set has been nothing short of remarkable. Until quarantine began back in March 2020, we simply didn’t think as much about our lounge attire — and now, we’re never going back to rocking our tattered, mismatched sweats ever again!

Even when we’re basking in the full glory of a lazy day, wearing a cute and comfy set magically makes Us feel better about ourselves. Dare we say these sets make relaxing that much more enjoyable? We surely think so! Naturally, our lounge set collections are going to continue growing once we add this latest find from MEROKEETY into the mix.

Get the MEROKEETY Women’s Ribbed Crop Top and Shorts Pajama Set for just $23, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

This set comes with a pair of high-waisted drawstring shorts and a matching cropped tank top with henley-style snap buttons running down the front. Both pieces are made from the same ultra-soft ribbed material that shoppers absolutely adore! They claim it’s seriously one of the most comfortable sets they own, and it’s an absolute steal at just $23. No wonder we noticed countless reviewers mention that they’re coming back to buy more!

We’re not surprised that shoppers want to get this set in more colors. There are so many beautiful options! Truthfully, we couldn’t narrow it down to just one favorite! Knowing how fabulous this set feels and fits according to elated reviewers, we feel compelled to pick it up in multiple shades. It just makes sense!

Get the MEROKEETY Women’s Ribbed Crop Top and Shorts Pajama Set for just $23, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

The best part about this set is that the top is mega-versatile, so you can team with other types of bottoms that are already in your closet. Pair it with some high-waisted jeans or even a pencil skirt and sweater for a more dressed-up aesthetic. But of course, when you’re relaxing on the weekends or spending a chilly winter morning in bed, this set will pretty much guarantee that you’ll be in your coziest and dreamiest state of mind. We’re swooning!

See it: Get the MEROKEETY Women’s Ribbed Crop Top and Shorts Pajama Set for just $23, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from MEROKEETY and shop all of the sleep and lounge sets available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!