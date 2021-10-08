Kyle Richards Says This $32 Tinted Mineral Moisturizer Is a Must-Have

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Over the past few years, some of our favorite celebrities have started opening up and sharing their tips and tricks on all things beauty. Thanks to social media, these stars have the freedom to be candid and express their thoughts — and we often end up with great recommendations as a result!

Amazon knows how valuable it is to hear suggestions from trusted sources, and recently enlisted Kyle Richards, star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, to spill the tea on all of her best beauty buys! There’s seemingly never a day when the Halloween Kills actress’ skin doesn’t look flawless, and she credits that partially to this tinted moisturizer from bareMinerals. It’s her secret complexion weapon!

Get the bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream SPF 30 for $32, available at Amazon!

The stunning 52-year-old reiterated a tip that’s pretty much an accepted fact at this point — always wear sunscreen on your skin! It’s one of the easiest ways to get ahead of aging and help prevent wrinkles that form due to sun damage. She mentioned in her exclusive livestream that she doesn’t like to wear foundation on her face, so this bareMinerals tinted moisturizer is an excellent fit!

This moisturizer feels super light on the skin and it’s made from minerals that are beneficial for your complexion. Other foundations may feel like they’re sitting on top of your skin or clogging up your pores, but this one isn’t like that! When you apply it, it sinks into your skin and gives you just a hint of color that may help even out your skin tone.

Get the bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream SPF 30 for $32, available at Amazon!

The best part about using this type of moisturizer is that it essentially tackles three skin concerns in one. You’ll receive the hydration your skin craves after cleansing, a little bit of coverage plus the essential sun protection that you should be rocking on the regular! Richards calls this stuff her personal “complexion rescue,” and we’re confident she knows what she’s talking about. We can’t wait for more stunning starlets to share their secrets!

See it: Get the bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream SPF 30 for $32, available at Amazon!

