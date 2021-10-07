Take the Shacket Trend to New Heights With This Fabulously Fuzzy Piece

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you don’t know what a “shacket” is yet, it’s time to get on board. Basically, it’s a blend of a classic button-down shirt and a jacket — and it’s a major trend for the fall season. As we’re transitioning into cooler weather and need a light layer to keep ourselves cozy, it’s the ideal moment to embrace this garment!

Shackets can be made from various materials (think flannel, denim and more), but we’re totally crushing on this fuzzy version from Thread & Supply! It looks extremely comfy, and since we already adore all of our sherpa jackets, we know that this fabric is bound to be a hit!

Get the Thread & Supply Wubby Contrast Shirt Jacket with free shipping for just $49, available at Nordstrom!

Shackets are the ultimate type of outerwear to rock if you want to keep things casual. They have a relaxed, oversized fit that you can team with any type of ensemble. This one in particular is made from a fluffy sherpa material that will make you feel like you’re lounging on a cloud. We can totally picture ourselves wearing it with jeans and a henley top on a brisk autumn afternoon!

While we would likely style this jacket open and loose, it will look just as captivating while buttoned up. Similar to a typical dress shirt, this jacket has a collar on top and buttons that run all the way down the front — plus the chest pocket details to finish off the look! The design of this jacket gives it a more elegant feel than a pullover or zip-up sherpa, but it’s equally as cozy. It’s the perfect balance of laid-back and chic all wrapped up into one!

You can currently score this shacket in three different colors: black, ivory and bright red. The red version is certainly the bolder option, so if you want to make more of a statement, that’s your best bet! But of course, if you’re in the market for peak versatility, we would suggest the other two shades. That being said, any of these pieces can be paired with a variety of ‘fits for the ultimate fall flex. If you want to look cute and keep warm, this is the jacket to pick up right now — the timing couldn’t be better!

