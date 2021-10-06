Mornings Are Made Easier With These Adorable Fuzzy Slippers — 60% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Everyone has experienced a rough morning — especially during the work week. There are days when we simply don’t feel like getting out of bed, and that’s just a fact of life. On weekends, it feels like we can sleep in without stressing — but a jam-packed calendar often leaves no time for hitting the snooze button. It’s struggle city!

One of the ways to remedy this problem is by finding things that make Us a little more excited to shed our comforters and start the day. Making a fresh cup of coffee or tea is crucial, but before we do that, we need to slip our feet into some fabulously fuzzy slippers — exactly like this pair from BP.!

Get the BP. Zoe Cross Band Faux Fur Slide Sandal (originally $50) on sale with free shipping for just $20, available at Nordstrom!

Just looking at these slippers makes Us feel warm and relaxed. They have an extra thick criss-cross strap design that appears to be seriously cozy — and not to mention trendy. Ever since March 2020, there’s clearly been an uptick in furry footwear, and these nail the aesthetic. Instead of the entire sole, only the straps are made from the fuzzy material. This is key, as it won’t overheat the feet as much as competitor products.

Speaking of the sole, we’re obsessed with the platform these slippers are sporting! It’s over an inch high, which is ideal if you want to step out in these beauties to pick up the mail or go on a quick latte run. They are the pinnacle of house slippers that you can wear out and about!

Get the BP. Zoe Cross Band Faux Fur Slide Sandal (originally $50) on sale with free shipping for just $20, available at Nordstrom!

You can score these slippers in four different shades — black, baby pink, grey and ivory white. Each pair has the same black sole, and the only thing that changes is the color of the fur. We suggest you team these slippers with your favorite cozy robe in the mornings. Trust Us — it will improve your day. It’s all about putting yourself in the proper state of mind and getting started on the right foot — and these slippers can get you there! There’s a reason why one reviewer dubbed them their new go-to “lazy day shoe,” after all.

See it: Get the BP. Zoe Cross Band Faux Fur Slide Sandal (originally $50) on sale with free shipping for just $20, available at Nordstrom!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from BP. and shop all of the women’s slippers available at Nordstrom!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!