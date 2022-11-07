Rihanna has issued a warning about the Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 show! The singer shared some intriguing details about the upcoming soiree – and fashion lovers are in for a treat.

“Oh, this show is obnoxious,” the “What’s My Name” artist, 34, told InStyle in an interview published on Monday, November 7. “This one takes the cake. THIS is going to be the show to beat.”

Through the years, the presentation — which celebrates the latest lingerie designs from the intimates label — has been a show to remember. Previous shows have featured strobe lights, jaw-dropping dance breaks and cameos from Paris Hilton, Gigi Hadid, Nas, Vanessa Hudgens, Cindy Crawford, Adriana Lima, Emily Ratajkowski and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Erika Jayne.

The 2022 event will be no different. The party will include performances by Anitta and Burna Boy, per Vogue. Models Irina Shayk, Cara Delevingne and Precious Lee will own the catwalk in a series of sexy designs, and Us Weekly previously confirmed that Johnny Depp is set to appear in some capacity.

And that’s not all. Rihanna revealed to InStyle that she is introducing a new Savage x Fenty category: Sport.

“If we’re gonna start as a lingerie company and we want to expand, everything needs to come from that template,” she told the fashion publication. “And we want to apply some of our details to the sport silhouettes, to the tech fabrics and have it snatch you in all the right places. I knew a snapback was on the way, so I had to make sure leggings were giving what they’re supposed to give.”

The new offering was brought to life by designer Adam Selman, who now serves as the executive design director of Savage x Fenty. Selman is an expert in the field, having launched his own eponymous activewear line in 2013.

“I’ve learned incredible things about silhouettes from him,” Rihanna told InStyle. “I’ve learned about how to compliment your body in different sorts of shapes.”

The Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 show marks Rihanna’s first as a mom. The Grammy winner welcomed her first child — a baby boy — with boyfriend ASAP Rocky in May.

The “Umbrella” singer raved about her post-baby body to InStyle, telling the outlet that she loves to show off her bum.

“Oh yeah, girl, [my body] changed. I guarantee you it changed,” she teased. “I had a baby. Let’s be real. Now it’s my booty because I got one.”

The Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 show airs on Amazon Prime Video Wednesday, November 9.