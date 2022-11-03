Johnny Depp to Appear in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Fashion Show

A new gig? Johnny Depp is set to make his Savage X Fenty debut, Us Weekly can confirm.

The actor, 59, will make a surprise appearance in the fourth installation of Rihanna’s highly anticipated fashion show, which airs via Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday, November 9. The Edward Scissorhands star is expected to don pieces from the label’s menswear collection. TMZ was first to report the news.

In addition to Depp’s cameo, the presentation will include performances by Anitta and Burna Boy, per Vogue. Models Irina Shayk, Cara Delevingne and Precious Lee will own the catwalk in a series of sexy designs.

The Savage X Fenty has garnered a reputation for being quite the experience. From strobe lights to dance sequences and more — the celebration is always a night to remember. Previous shows have starred Paris Hilton, Gigi Hadid, Nas, Vanessa Hudgens, Cindy Crawford, Adriana Lima, Emily Ratajkowski and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Erika Jayne.

Rihanna, 34, launched the intimates brand in 2018, offering size-inclusive lingerie, pajamas and more.

Depp’s involvement in the 2022 show comes after his defamation case against Amber Heard, to whom he was married from 2015 to 2017.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor sued the Aquaman actress, 36, for $50 million in damages, claiming that a 2018 Washington Post op-ed penned by Heard damaged his career and reputation. Heard identified herself as a victim of domestic violence in the article but did not mention Depp by name.

A jury awarded $10 million in compensatory damages to the Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas actor on June 1, as well as $5 million in punitive damages. Meanwhile, Heard received $2 million in compensatory damages for her counterclaim against her ex-husband. The Texas native was ordered to pay $10.35 million after the amount was reduced due to a Virginia law capping punitive damages. Following the verdict, a source revealed to Us Weekly that the Drive Angry actress intended to appeal the decision.

Depp made his first public appearance after the trial at the MTV Video Music Awards in August.

After the show was kicked off with performances from Fergie and Lizzo, an astronaut was seen hanging from the ceiling of the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Inside the helmet was a screen where a hologram of Depp’s head appeared.