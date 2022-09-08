This Savage X Fenty Bralette Is Key for Rocking Low-Cut Tops

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Depending on what type of outfit we’re reaching for, we wear different undergarments. With backless styles, we tend to go for sticky bras — but for a low-cut vibe, we want to make sure our bra dips to the appropriate level to avoid any unwanted peek-a-boo moments.

Now, you may normally think it’s necessary to wear a bra equipped with wires to receive the proper bust support — but why deal with the discomfort when this bralette from Savage X Fenty exists? It offers the level of plunge that deep Vs require, and it won’t pinch. Yes, you will feel relaxed and comfy all day and night with this Rihanna-approved find!

Get the Savage X Fenty Gathered Mesh Strappy Bralette for prices starting at $19 at Amazon!

This bralette dips down on the frame while providing ample support and laying naturally on the body. It actually closes in the front, which we don’t see particularly often with bralettes — and this feature makes it ultra-easy to throw on in a pinch. Though we’re primarily focusing on the front of the bra, the back is also a major standout which deserves your attention. There are a slew of different straps that hold everything together, all of which are adjustable. Epic! This allows you to snag a proper fit for your bust without dealing with the endless search it usually requires.

Right now, you can pick up this top in three different colors and, more importantly, in a vast array of sizes! The “Missy” size category covers smaller busts and is available in Small through X-Large, and the “Curvy” label accommodates plus sizes and extends from 1X to 3X. Inclusivity is incredibly important to the Savage X Fenty brand, and this bralette is the ultimate example of that. Everyone can pull off their favorite low-cut tops and dresses without pesky wires thanks to this perfect piece!

