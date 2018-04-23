Rihanna’s Fenty empire is expanding rapidly — almost faster than we can keep up with. Between beauty, fashion and athletic apparel, Rihanna is making sure her fans are some of the best dressed around. And now she’s elevating a new element of style: lingerie.

Stars Without Pants: Nicki Minaj, Kourtney Kardashian, Rihanna and More!

That’s right: Savage x Fenty is coming — and it’s going to upgrade your skivvies. Rumors have been circulating for some time, but it wasn’t until this weekend that the singer-turned-style-tycoon confirmed that an underwear collection is in the works. In the confirmation Instagram post, Rihanna shared a cryptic teaser video that showed the Fenty logo and a time lapse of models sporting pale bras.

BadgalRiRi also gave Us a quick glimpse of herself wearing one of her sets on her Instagram Stories that was made from white cotton and pale pink detail. So far, we know it is going to be very cute.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Rihanna, More Attend First Weekend of 2018 Coachella: Photos

We got neXt. A post shared by SAVAGE X FENTY (@savagexfenty) on Apr 19, 2018 at 10:08am PDT

What else do we know: much like all of Rihanna’s other ventures, this underwear brand is going to be inclusive. In fact, the holding site of the new brand suggests that the intimates line will incorporate a wide range of sizes from XS to 3X for undies and 32A to 44 DD for bras.

Don’t change dat channel… A post shared by SAVAGE X FENTY (@savagexfenty) on Apr 18, 2018 at 10:00am PDT

No word as of yet for a launch date, but fans are encouraged to sign up at SAVAGEX.com to stay in the know for the brand’s latest developments.

Date Night Makeup How-to: A Step-by-Step Guide to Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Glow

The takeaway: Rihanna is going to keep Us stylish from head-to-toe in all layers.

Want to catch up on the latest Fenty launches? Check out the details on Fenty Beauty’s latest makeup baby: Body Lava, which is formulated to make your limbs look extra fab.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!