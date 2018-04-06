Glow on, girl! Rihanna was in Milan on Thursday, April 5, celebrating the Italian launch of Fenty Beauty, and her makeup shined bright like a diamond. The beauty mogul stunned in a belted leather Versace minidress and piled-on bracelets, but we were blinded by her radiant complexion. Fortunately, we’ve got all the details on RiRi’s luminous look, which will no doubt become our summer makeup go-to!

Fenty Beauty global makeup artist Pricilla Ono was behind the bronze goddess makeup, and, needless to say, you are going to need to stock up on a whole bunch of multi-tasking bronzers and highlighters to recreate the glow.

The secret to a #flawless face is properly prepped skin, and Ono first applied the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Primer. From there, she evened out the “Umbrella” singer’s complexion with the Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation in 320 (one of the impressive 40 shades the formula comes in!)

Using the collection’s Match Stix Matte Skinstick, Ono was able to both conceal and contour. She used to the Peach shade to spot treat as needed and used Mocha — a few shades darker than Rihanna’s complexion — to sculpt and define. From there, it was all about the glow.

For a rosy flush on the apples of her cheeks, the makeup artist opted for the Shimmer Skinstick in Yacht Life. She then applied the shimmer stick in Rum — a “gilded bronze ” — to the highpoints of the face to impart that enviable just-back-from-St. Barts effect.

Rather than use traditional eye shadow, Ono layered the same matte and shimmer Match Stix she used to contour and highlight on RiRi’s eyes. The result was a gleaming golden finish that made her hazel eyes sparkle. To complete the monochromatic look, Ono found yet another purpose for the Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick in Rum. She applied the bronzey shade to Rihanna’s pout with a touch of the brand’s Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer underneath.

For oily-skinned gals or anyone looking for an instant filter effect, Ono recommends finishing off the date night-worthy look with a dusting of the Invisimatte Blotting Powder — oh, and don’t forget about your body!

Rihanna’s sexy mini showed some skin, and she made sure her limbs were equally luminous thanks to the new Fenty Beauty Beach, Please! collection. She rocked the Body Lava Body Luminizer in Brown Sugar on her décolleté for a high-shine finish, while the Fairy Bomb Glittering Pom Pom added an additional rose gold shimmer.

No one ever said looking like a music icon was easy, but all these steps are certainly worth it if it means getting a little bit closer to Bad Girl RiRi’s rad radiance!

