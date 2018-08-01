Sporty meets sexy in the latest DKNY Intimates collection. Emily Ratajkowski strips down for the brand’s fall 2018 #UnderneathMyDKNY campaign, in which she is showing off her famous physique in bras, undies and lingerie. Having worked with DKNY Intimates on several campaigns in the past, EmRata looks right at home in the sheer hosiery and jewel tone, lacy styles that have autumn written all over them.

In addition to posing in her skivvies (which combine form and function thanks to activewear-inspired moisture-wicking, bounce control, compression and smoothing fabrics) in a modern downtown loft, the model also stars in a cheeky campaign video. In the sultry clip, EmRata admits that “underneath it all” she “far from perfect” and “a little bit crazy.” Oh, but she doesn’t need “permission” to be herself. #Preach

Keep scrolling to watch the video and to check out the sexy images from the campaign — including some exclusive behind the scenes snaps!