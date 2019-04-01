Selma Blair continues to act as a pillar of inspiration, staying positive and strong while struggling with multiple sclerosis. She proved this once again through a hilarious and heartwarming makeup tutorial that garnered tons of A-list fans.

On Sunday, March 31, the 46-year-old actress posted a series of Instagram videos acknowledging how difficult it can be to do her own makeup. “So my fine motor skills aren’t, like, fine at this moment,” she starts the video off saying. “So I just want to say I’m going to probably give a makeup tutorial never. But if I do then you know I’m really just trying to have fun.”

She continued to do just that, posting a video to her feed showing how she blends her makeup so friends aren’t rubbing her face. “MS people. Brush. Big bronzer,” she says before rubbing the bristles all over her face as she giggles at her own joke. “There done.”

Fans quickly praised her for her lighthearted and touching candidness — including Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner, Tracee Ellis Ross and more stars.

“What a ROCKSTAR you are,” Jenner commented. “I adore you….sending you tons of love today my girl.” While the Blackish star wrote, “@selmablair you are a dream.”

Will and Grace star Debra Messing applauded her as well, writing, “Love you @selmablair and your application. You’re awesome.” And Down to You costar Freddie Prinze Jr. sweetly commented, “that’s pro.”

“You are so beautiful you don’t need makeup,” said Brooke Shields. “But I agree with a big brush always. Love you.”

Celebrity makeup artist Jo Baker even gave her stamp of approval, “Pretty brilliant application bird.”

The Cruel Intentions star received her diagnosis back in August 2018 and shared the devastating news via an Instagram post in October. “I am in an exacerbation,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it. And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best. … I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself. You can’t get help unless you ask.”

And even though it may not be the most serviceable makeup tutorial, it did make Us (and apparently many others) smile on this Monday morning.

