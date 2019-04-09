Issa Rae stepped out for the premiere of her newest film, Little, on April 8, 2019, with an alluring makeup look complete with a fierce cat eye. And we got the scoop on how makeup artist Joanna Simkin created it.

Instead of using sharp and clean lines, Simkin went with a smokey cat eye that was unique and extra sexy. To start Simkin drew a wing using Covergirl’s Outlast Active Get In Liner Eyeliner. With this as the base, she then smoked it out using eyeshadows from two Walmart exclusive $15 Covergirl palettes — Overthrown and Reign. Using “Conviction” from Overthrown, she got rid of any harsh lines so the wing was that much softer.

Then she used “Legacy” to highlight her brow bone and “Spellbound” on the inner half of her lids “to complete the smoky liner.”

Even though it was her eyes that caught our attention, her skin also looked stood out with its flawless radiance. “My little trick to giving Issa her nice glow that isn’t too overpowering is to layer an illuminating primer under a matte foundation for a natural glow from within look,” Simkin said.

The glow-boosting primer was Covergirl’s TruBlend Base Business Primer in Illuminating and the foundation TruBlend Matte Made. To add a bit of color to her complexion, Simkin used both Covergirl Full Spectrum Sculpt Expert Multi-Use Cheek Palette in Rose Rush and Covergirl Cheekers Blush in Bordeaux Burgundy.

Along with her stunning makeup, the Insecure star also rocked a gorgeous Balmain minidress with a plunging neckline. The black sequins the covered the frock popped against the silver metal belt around her waist.

All in all, Rae was a sight to be seen for the premiere of her first big feature film!

