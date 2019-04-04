Louis Vuitton continues to put new and improved modern spins on old-school favorites while tapping some of Hollywood’s hottest leading ladies to show Us how it’s done.

For the latest Leathergoods campaign, the fashion house enlisted ambassadors Emma Stone, Alicia Vikander and Léa Seydoux to showcase the “new classic” bags.

Each A-lister was paired with a different bag based on their unique personality. The La La Land actress carries the Capucines — a simple, sleekly lined bag for streamlined ease. The Tomb Raider star showcases the Twist’s playful yet powerful energy. For the French beauty, it was the Dauphine, which provides a modern take on their infamous monogramed canvas and leather.

As stunning as the bags are, each of the actresses ensembles do not fall shy. Stone makes shorts and a crop top look so sophisticated underneath a black blazer. Vikander pulls of a miniskirt and bra combo flawlessly. And Seydoux’s form-fitting black ensemble — complete with a leather skirt — is nothing short of envy-worthy.

Along with the clean and crisp images shot by Craig McDean and styled by Marie-Amélie Sauvé, there’s also an accompanying campaign video that’s full of fun, spunky high-spirit.

Louis Vuitton has long been a supporter of strong celebrity women. The brand’s pre-fall lookbook alone included both Seydoux and Vikander as well as Michelle Williams, Sophie Turner, Chloe Grace Moretz and Thandie Newton.

“These women embrace the various personalities that embody fashion at Louis Vuitton,” Ghesquière said in a statement released with the lookbook. “Be they stars or new faces, all of them share the same willpower, and confidence in their choice, and at the same time, reflect the eclecticism of the female identity.”

We love seeing this same sense of strong individuality brought to the newest campaign, almost as much as we love the actual bags.

