Just in time for Earth Day, Kate Hudson is bringing Us a new eco-friendly fashion brand to obsess over!

On April 4, the 39-year-old star’s Happy x Nature line launched and it’s filled with tons of gorgeous styles.

With a mission to keep the earth beautiful and healthy for future generations, the brand strives to make as little a carbon footprint as possible. From the factories the clothing is made in to the materials used to make them, nothing was overlooked.

Along with recycled and organic fabrics, Happy x Nature also keeps the extra packaging to a minimum by eliminating shopping tags and shipping clothes in biodegradable bags, which decompose in just 12 to 18 months.

The Almost Famous star announced the site launch in an Instagram post on the morning of Thursday, April 4. “Our story is a love story really. A love of nature and all things natural,” she wrote in the caption. “We love how nature makes beauty look so easy and effortless. And, that’s been our inspiration for our fashion and for our commitment to the environment.”

Even though the line’s main focus is on eco-friendly sustainability, there’s no skimping on detail. Every item in the collection nails boho chic in that A-list way the mom of three has always mastered. The airy nature, laid-back fits and beautiful colors make the collection a winner.

“Our goal is simple – making you and nature happy with easy, free-spirited fashion that minimizes our impact on non-renewable resources,” she wrote in her Instagram caption.

Ranging in price from $48 for a t-shirt to $148 for a maxidress, you can shop any and all of the looks at happyxnature.com.

