It was all about the #TBT vibes when Laura Ashley (you know, the iconic apparel and home decor brand behind the floral, Victorian-Inspired dresses of our youth) teamed up with the trend purveyors at Urban Outfitters last summer on a capsule collection of ‘90s-era silhouettes (think: ribbed crop tops, miniskirt and smock dresses) in spectacular blooming prints. And now the unexpected duo is back with a second whimsical drop just in time for festival season.

The nostalgia factor remains in full effect with the new 26-piece line of dresses, matching two-piece sets, swimwear, intimates, accessories and housewares (a new addition to the collab!) that is rife with mock-necks, ruffles and prairie skirts. Toile prints and large- and small-scale florals co-mingle in the romantic collection that is equal parts vintage and modern.

There is, for example, a voluminous sheer organza button-front blouse that has all the drama you’d expect from a 19th-century English wardrobe — but in a Coachella-ready way thanks to the see-through quality that allows the line’s floral bikini tops and bras to peek through. Paired with a denim miniskirt, cutoff shorts (as seen on the model!) or even the bike shorts favored by the millennial model set, the look is all kinds of cool.

Drapery-like off-the-shoulder mididresses, bloom-adorned shrunken crop tops and flowery elementary school-style padded headbands all have similar cross-over appeal for those looking to rock a more elevated take on festival season’s signature boho style.

Priced between $44 and $129, the entire Laura Ashley x Urban Outfitters spring 2019 collection is available now at Urban Outfitters and UrbanOutfitters.com. Keep scrolling to shop our favorite pieces from the collab!