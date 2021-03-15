Why Harry Styles’ Grammys 2021 Acceptance Speech Was Bleeped Out

His first win, cut short! Harry Styles won his first Grammy Award on Sunday, March 14, for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Watermelon Sugar,” but while accepting the trophy in a yellow tweed jacket and purple boa, he was bleeped out.

“This was the first song we wrote after my first album came out, during a day off in Nashville,” Styles, 27, said before thanking his team. “I feel very grateful to be here, thank you.”

The songwriter was then bleeped out in the U.S. Luckily, it wasn’t censored around the world and his quote was later revealed by fans via Twitter.

“All of these songs are f–kin’ massive so thank you so much,” the former One Direction singer continued. “I feel very honored to be among all of you.”

The “Sign of the Times” singer, who opened the 63rd annual ceremony at the Staples Center in Los Angeles with a performance of “Watermelon Sugar,” beat out Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift in the category.

The “Cardigan” singer, 31, was shown standing up and clapping for her ex-boyfriend after he was announced as the winner. The two artists dated from late 2012 to early 2013.

Swift has been dating Joe Alwyn since 2017, while Styles recently moved on with Olivia Wilde, who he met while filming their upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling.

“Little known fact: most male actors don’t want to play supporting roles in female-led films,” Wilde, 36, who serves as both star and director of the film, wrote via Instagram in February. “The industry has raised them to believe it lessens their power (i.e financial value) to accept these roles, which is one of the reasons it’s so hard to get financing for movies focusing on female stories. No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight.”

She continued, “Enter: @harrystyles, our ‘Jack.’ Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our ‘Alice,’ but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity. He didn’t have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards. 👊 #dontworrydarling.”