Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Kendall Jenner's Ex-Boyfriend Harry Styles

Another Harry Styles stan. Kim Kardashian openly gushed about Kendall Jenner’s former flame after seeing the “Little Freak” singer’s latest movie.

“I watched Don’t Worry Darling this weekend. I REALLY liked it,” the Kardashians star, 41, shared via her Instagram Story on Monday, September 19. “Harry was so good in it and I am now obsessed with @florencepugh. She’s an amazing actress and she’s so pretty too.”

The Skims founder’s commentary isn’t just the latest headline about the highly-anticipated movie — which has been steeped in controversy and off-screen drama for months — but it’s also a testament to the Kardashian-Jenner family’s relationship with Styles, 28. The former One Direction member was first linked to Jenner, 27, in late 2013, but romance rumors kicked into high gear two years later.

After the A-list pals were photographed getting cozy on a yacht in St. Bart’s over New Year’s weekend in late 2015, questions arose about their exact relationship status. Even Jenner’s sister Khloé Kardashian was confused.

“Do I think they’re dating? Yes,” the Good American cofounder, 38, told Entertainment Tonight in January 2016. “I don’t know if they’re, like, boyfriend-girlfriend. Nowadays I don’t know. People are weird with stuff. So, I don’t know their title.”

Still, Khloé insisted, “I mean, they were in St. Bart’s together hanging out, so to me that’s dating.”

Later that year, Styles and Jenner were spotted hanging out together three days in a row, but a source denied the former flames were anything more than close pals. “They’re friends. They didn’t stop being friends,” the insider exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2016.

The pair’s friendship was showcased during a December 2019 episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, which Styles guest-hosted in Corden’s absence. Jenner and the “Carolina” crooner appeared to reference their past fling when she asked him during a game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” whether any of the songs on his album Fine Line were about her. Instead of answering, the Grammy winner opted to take a bite of cod sperm.

“Harry and Kendall are great friends and always have been,” a source exclusively told Us of the exes after the episode aired. “They don’t get to spend a lot of time together, but when they do, they always have a blast. It’s an easy, super chill friendship.”

In the years since, Styles and the 818 Tequila founder have each moved on from their brief romance. The My Policeman actor has been dating Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde since January 2021 after connecting on the set of the triller. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, for her part, reconciled with boyfriend Devin Booker in August, just weeks after taking a break from their two-year romance.