Beyonce’s Twins Sir and Rumi Steal the Show in ‘Making the Gift’ Special

There they are! Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s 2-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, stole the show in her Monday, September 16, Making the Gift special on ABC.

Not only were two family group shots included, also featuring the couple’s eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, 7, but viewers were able to hear Rumi speak when the Grammy winner, 38, asked her daughter: “What does the cat do? What does the cow do? What does the lion do?”

RUMI CARTER IS ADORABLE! This was a cute moment with her and Beyoncé! 😍🥰 #MakingTheGift pic.twitter.com/4eMMcPCQhQ — Marcus (@MarcusUntrell92) September 17, 2019

The toddler showed off her imitation skills, ending with an adorable “Rawr!”

The singer went on to record a video from the back of a car after landing in Africa, showing Rumi and her twin brother strapped into their car seats.

Blue was also featured in the special, which documented the making of the July soundtrack The Lion King: The Gift. She sang in one of the album’s tracks, “Brown Skin Girl,” alongside SAINt JHN, and also showed off her dance moves while her mom sang.

The mother-daughter pair attended the Wearable Art Gala in Lion King-themed costumes in June, and the 7-year-old explained her outfit in Making The Gift. “This dress is from Kenya,” Blue said after Beyoncé called her a “beautiful queen.” She pointed to her headdress and said, “I’m going to tell you one thing. This is a circle and this is Africa life, so Circle of Life.”

Queen Bey went on to gush about motherhood in the ABC special, saying, “When you’re a mother, there’s a love that you experience with your kids that’s deeper than anything you can imagine. The love is beyond Earth and beyond time and space, and it’s a connection that will be constant.”

In June, a source told Us Weekly exclusively about how Beyoncé and Jay-Z, 49, make time for their brood. “[They] have nannies for the kids and their assistants help out too, but they mostly try and bring the kids everywhere,” the insider said at the time. “Blue always travels with Beyoncé and comes with her when she’s working. The twins are getting older and Beyoncé has been taking them out a little more too. … They’re a very tight-knit family and like to do everything together.”

The source added of the rapper: “Jay-Z does a lot of daddy duty stuff and he takes Blue to school and things like that.”

