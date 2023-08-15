This Barbie is headed to the bank. Margot Robbie is said to be earning an impressive salary — and bonus — for the Barbie movie as the film soars past $1 billion at the box office.

Robbie, 33, is set to earn about $50 million between her salary and bonuses, Variety reports, noting that three separate sources corroborated the details. The Aussie actress, who plays the iconic doll in the Greta Gerwig-directed film, produced Barbie with LuckyChap Entertainment, which she founded with husband Tom Ackerley and business partners Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr.

Since Barbie debuted in theaters on July 21, it has raked in the big bucks. The PG-13 comedy debuted to a whopping $162 million on opening weekend and surpassed the billion-dollar threshold on August 6. The film continues to dominate the domestic box office every weekend, and, as of Tuesday, August 15, the movie has accumulated $1.187 billion worldwide.

Shortly before the film opened, Robbie recalled pitching Gerwig’s Barbie to studio executives at Warner Bros. She believed she was overselling the film — which follows Barbie through an existential crisis that leads her and Ken to the real world — when she claimed it would rake in at least 10 figures at the worldwide box office.

“I think my pitch in the green-light meeting was, the studios have prospered so much when they’re brave enough to pair a big idea with a visionary director,” she recalled in a pre-SAG-AFTRA strike interview with Collider in July. “And then I gave a series of examples like, ‘dinosaurs and [Steven] Spielberg,’ that and that, that and that – pretty much naming anything that’s been incredible and made a ton of money for the studios over the years. And I was like, ‘And now you’ve got Barbie and Greta Gerwig.’”

She concluded, “I think I told them that it’d make a billion dollars, which maybe I was overselling, but we had a movie to make.”

The feat makes Gerwig, 40, the only solo female director to join the billion-dollar director club with a live-action movie. (Captain Marvel‘s Anna Boden, who co-directed the Brie Larson-led superhero film with Ryan Fleck, is the only other woman to helm any of the 53 movies to surpass $1 billion).

Barbie is both Gerwig and Robbie’s first billion-dollar picture. The same goes for Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera and most of the cast. However, 15-year-old Ariana Greenblatt, one of the movie’s youngest stars, now has several billion-dollar hits on her resume. She previously played Young Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and the Marvel movie earned $2.05 billion.

The Mattel movie also had a bigger weekend than all Marvel’s 2023 theatrical releases, including Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as well as Sony’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.