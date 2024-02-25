Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney are in search of their next romantic comedy after the success of Anyone But You.

Powell, 35, revealed to Variety during the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday, February 24, that he and Sweeney, 26, were already reading scripts for their next romantic venture. “When you find somebody that you really jive with, Sydney is so easy to work with and so fun. We’re definitely trying to find the next thing,” the Top Gun: Maverick actor explained.

“Please send us all the scripts you got,” Powell continued. “You know we’re here for it. It’s been really wonderful to read a lot. Sydney reads everything, by the way, and in record time. She’s the fastest reader I think I’ve ever met. It takes me a little longer, but we’re reading everything and just trying to see what makes sense, what we can turn into something that audiences are going to respond to.”

Earlier this month, Sweeney hinted at future projects with Powell when asked about a potential Anyone But You sequel, but she did not offer any specific details. “I can’t actually reveal all of my secrets,” the Euphoria star told E! News on February 12.

However, she vaguely confirmed that she was “talking to [Powell] this morning” and that they were “talking about stuff.”

When pressed for more information, Sweeney replied, “You never know, you’ll have to wait and see.”

Anyone But You, a modern retelling of William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing, has so far earned $200 million at the worldwide box office against a $25 million budget. Sweeney, who produced the film with fiancé Jonathan Davino, celebrated the film’s previous milestone of $100 million worldwide on January 22, one month after the film’s theatrical release on December 22, 2023.

“You guys are the best,” Sweeney wrote via Instagram Story at the time. “I know I keep saying this but I honestly can’t thank you enough for continuously sharing your love for this film.” She added, “Rom coms are back baby!!!!!”

Like his costar, Powell has been a staunch advocate for the romantic comedy genre, coming to its defense at Sundance Film Festival in January. “At least for me, I’ve always been a fan of movies in general and I always find it silly when certain actors diminish certain genres,” Powell told Variety on January 21.

“At its best execution, it gives an audience such joy and such fun, and as an actor you do get to play a lot of gears,” he continued. “To kind of scoff at a genre and look down on it is kind of silly.”