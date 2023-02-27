Fashionably resourceful! Cate Blanchett has given the term rewear a new meaning.

The actress, 53, was a must-see at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, February 26, in a sparkly black Armani Privé gown — and it turns out, the figure-hugging dress has had its fair share of red carpet moments.

Blanchett’s stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, revealed via Instagram on Sunday that the gown was made custom with “re-purposed lace” from a dress the Ocean’s 8 star wore in 2018 and 2014.

Five years ago, Blanchett wowed at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival in the original — a sheer black lace number that featured a wide skirt, an open back and a dainty high-neck. The frock was also equipped with metallic sequins at the hem. The Carol star paired the garment with open-toe black heels and wore her hair in a sleek updo. She accessorized with dramatic dangling earrings.

Blanchett first debuted the original design at the 2014 Golden Globes in Los Angeles, pairing the piece with diamonds and retro pinned curls.

For Sunday’s ceremony, Armani Privé gave the timeless statement a sultry upgrade. Blanchett’s new look was a plunging black gown that featured a lace bodice. The garb also included cutouts at her waist that were covered the floral netting.

Blanchett teamed the re-work with Louis Vuitton jewelry, black satin platform pumps and wore her signature blonde tresses in bouncy curls. (Blanchett was up for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for Tár, but lost to Michelle Yeoh who won for Everything Everywhere All at Once.)

The 2023 event was a busy one for Stewart as she also styled Viola Davis, Amanda Seyfried and Jessica Chastain.

Davis, 57, who nominated in the same category as Blanchett, was a ray of sunshine in a vibrant yellow gown by Valentino. The long-sleeved getup was made with a cinched waist and a billowing skirt. Stewart paired the dress with a Valentino clutch.

Seyfried, 37, for her part, pushed fashion boundaries in a green mini dress by Prada. She completed the ensemble with a voluminous ponytail and black sandal heels.

Chastain, 45, meanwhile, nailed the Barbiecore trend in a hot pink gown by Zuhair Murad. The off-the-shoulder masterpiece featured a sweetheart neckline and a princess-like pleated skirt.

Stewart’s celebrity clients also include Jennifer Hudson, Zoey Deutch and Julia Roberts. She famously styled the Pretty Woman actress, 55, in the iconic Moschino gown that was covered in photos of George Clooney for the 45th Kennedy Center Honors in December 2022.