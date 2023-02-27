A tiny dress for a major star! Amanda Seyfried debuted a flirty green number for the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, February 26 — and it might just be one of her buzziest red-carpet looks to date.

The 37-year-old actress channeled playful, retro vibes for this year’s festivities, which took place at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. She hit the red carpet in a custom satin Prada dress featuring a long sash-like train and bow details on the back.

Arguably the best detail of all was the frock’s pockets. The Mamma Mia! star posed with her hands in them while on the red carpet, proof that even celebrities value comfort and practicality.

To complement the look, Seyfried’s stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, accessorized the outfit with Cartier jewels and black strappy open-toe heels.

As for glam, the blonde beauty wore her hair pulled back in a ponytail with 70s-inspired flipped ends. Celebrity hairstylist DJ Quintero used Living Proof products to bring the look to life.

Makeup artist Genevieve Herr used Lancôme cosmetics to enhance Seyfried’s natural look. She seemingly focused most of her attention on the actress’s eyes, giving her winged eyeliner and long lashes.

The Pennsylvania native is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for her role as Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout. Pending she takes home tonight’s award, she’ll have collected an awards season sweep, having won an Emmy, a Golden Globe, and a Critics Choice Award this season.

In addition to her on-screen talent, Seyfried is also a bonafide style star. Through the years, she experimented with her fair share of colors, prints and embellishments, as well as various silhouettes, from pantsuits and jumpsuits to floor-length gowns and minis.

Seyfried rocks a mini dress every so often, but not frequently. One of her most former buzzy styles was the pale blue Oscar de la Renta dress she wore for the premiere of The Dropout in March of last year. The silhouette featured off-the-shoulder balloon sleeves — and she wore blue eye makeup to match.