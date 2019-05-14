Happy birthday, Cate Blanchett! The Oscar-winner turns the big 5-0 on Tuesday, May 14, and we’re celebrating by taking a look back at her most memorable red carpet fashion and beauty moments. As one of the most decorated actresses of her generation (think: two Academy Awards, three Golden Globes and three BAFTA Awards), the Aussie beauty has been to her fair share of awards shows and premieres over the years, and, in the process, she’s cemented her style star-status with her high-risk, high-reward looks.

After beginning her career as a stage actress in her native Australia in the early ’90s, Blanchett received international acclaim for her role as Queen Elizabeth I in the 1998 film drama Elizabeth, for which she won her first BAFTA and received an Oscar nomination. She attended the Academy Awards in a slinky John Galliano for Dior Couture, which turned out to be the first of many best-dressed list-worthy ensembles for the fierce fashionista.

Not afraid to play with color, texture or proportion, the mom of four is a high-fashion darling, regularly working with designers like Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Giorgio Armani, Givenchy and more. Some of her most memorable red carpet moments have also been her most controversial (i.e. the pastel pleated Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci gown she wore to the 2011 Oscars), but the actress never shies away fashion risk.

Her accessories game in equally strong (need we remind of you of the exquisite turquoise Tiffany & Co. statement necklace she used to brighten up her John Galliano for Maison Margiela LBD at the 2015 Academy Awards?). And, when it comes to beauty, she is known for her timeless-with-a-twist Old Hollywood glamour. You can count on the SK-II and Armani Beauty spokeswoman for #flawless skin, a bold lip and cool cropped cut.

In honor of Blanchett’s 50th birthday, we’re rounding up her best red carpet fashion and beauty moments of all time. Keep scrolling to see her best looks!