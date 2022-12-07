Good fashion never goes out of style — and Kate Winslet is living proof! The actress pulled off an outfit repeat at the Avatar: The Way of Water premiere in London on Tuesday, December 6.

The Titanic star, 47, graced the red carpet in a dazzling halter dress by Badgley Mischka. The frock featured a figure-hugging silhouette and a gorgeous crystal design at the bodice. Winslet paired the gown with dangling earrings and wore her hair in a messy but chic updo. For her glam, the U.K. native donned dainty lashes and a soft pink lip.

Winslet first wore the floor-length stunner in 2015 at the premiere of The Dressmaker. That night, she modeled a similar updo, but opted for a middle part instead of the voluminous combover she sported on Tuesday. The Mare of Easttown star completed the look with diamond-drop earrings and dark nail polish.

Winslet’s style moment wasn’t the only highlight of the Avatar 2 premiere. Fans have been awaiting the 2009 film’s sequel for years — and it will officially hit theaters on December 16.

News broke in 2017 that the Oscar winner would be joining Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington and Sigourney Weaver — who are all reprising their roles — in the second installment of James Cameron‘s sci-fi action flick. Following its debut, the first film became the highest-grossing movie of all time. Winslet portrays Ronal, a leader of the water-based Metkayina clan.

“I absolutely loved the first Avatar movie,” Winslet told Empire in February. “The deeper themes it conveys about our declining planet were extremely poignant, and that mattered to me … I had no reservations at all.”

She continued: “I was jumping into a well-oiled machine, so I was excited to think that everything they had learned as filmmakers from the first movie, would only been ironed out and amplified in its second go around. And that’s fun!”

The Way of Water picks up 10 years after the events of Avatar and follows Neytiri (Saldana) and Jake (Worthington) as they attempt to protect Pandora from human invasion while also raising their teenage children, who will be the center of the story.

The cast also includes Edie Falco, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, CCH Pounder and Brendan Cowell.

“Ultimately, the sequels are a story about family, and the lengths parents will go through to keep that family together and keep them safe,” producer Jon Landau told Entertainment Weekly in December 2021.