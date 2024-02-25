Robert Downey Jr. was floored to win a 2024 Screen Actors Guild Award and made sure to thank his past costars.

Downey Jr., 58, took home the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role trophy on Saturday, February 24, for his role in Oppenheimer. As he took the stage at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, he name-dropped the likes of Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jamie Foxx. He saved the best for last: Susan Downey, his wife.

“Now why have I added my wife’s name to the list of super talented [actors] that I’ve learned so much from up close over these last 40 years?” Robert noted in his speech. “It’s because, for 22 years, she has flawlessly portrayed a sane and rational individual who is happily married to an actor.”

Robert won the SAG Award for his role as Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. He was nominated against Sterling K. Brown, Willem Dafoe, Robert De Niro and Ryan Gosling. Robert’s win was dedicated to very special fans.

“Exton Elias, this one’s for you,” he added, referring to his middle child. “Thanks!”

Robert and Susan, 50, have been together since 2003 after they met on the set of Gothika. They wed two years later in 2005. Robert and Susan share son Exton, 12, and daughter Avri, 9. The actor also shares son Indio, 30, with his ex-wife, Deborah Falconer.

Robert also took home the Golden Globe for his Oppenheimer role, once again profusely thanking Susan.

“Speaking of motivators, my primary caregiver right there, Susan Downey,” he gushed during the January awards ceremony. “She has literally made an art out of extracting me from my comfort zones … that I need to feel safe! But she’s easy on the eyes, so whatevs.”