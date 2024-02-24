The stars are out and on the red carpet at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.

Hollywood icons including Jennifer Aniston and Jessica Chastain blessed Us with classic glamour at the Saturday, February 24, ceremony while buzzy newcomers, like Ayo Edebiri, served up cool girl vibes. Other A-listers lit up the carpet in sparkling gowns, flirty frocks and stylish suits.

After striking a pose on the step-and-repeat, celebrities headed inside the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall to celebrate the best of TV and film from the past year.

Barbie is up against Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, American Fiction and The Color Purple for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Barbie’s titular character, Margot Robbie, scored an Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role nomination alongside Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon), Emma Stone (Poor Things), Carey Mulligan (Maestro) and Annette Bening (Nyad). In the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role category, Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy is nominated with Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction) and Colman Domingo for Rustin.

Keep scrolling to see what the stars wore on the red carpet and follow the show on Netflix: