The 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards handed out trophies on Saturday, February 24.
Barbie and Oppenheimer scored the most film nods, each earning four nominations. Actors Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr. also received individual recognition for their performances in their respective films.
Saturday’s ceremony also honored Barbra Streisand, who received the coveted Lifetime Achievement Award. (The trophy is nominated and voted on by the SAG-AFTRA National Honors and Tributes Committee and gifted to a well-established performer, who displays the best ideals of the acting profession.)
“Ever since I was a young girl sitting in the Loew’s Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, I dreamed of being one of those actresses I saw on the screen,” Streisand, 81, said in a statement ahead of the awards show. “The movies were a portal to a world I could only imagine. Even though I was an unlikely candidate, somehow my dream came true. This award is especially meaningful to me because it comes from my fellow actors, whom I so admire.”
Scroll down to see a list of 2024 SAG Awards nominees — and look for the bold names to find out who won:
MOVIES
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Annette Bening (Nyad)
Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Carey Mulligan (Maestro)
Margot Robbie (Barbie)
Emma Stone (Poor Things)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
Colman Domingo (Rustin)
Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)
Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)
Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)
Penélope Cruz (Ferrari)
Jodie Foster (Nyad)
Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)
Willem Dafoe (Poor Things)
Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)
Ryan Gosling (Barbie)
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning
TELEVISION
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Crown
The Gilded Age
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Uzo Aduba (Painkiller)
Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)
Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry)
Bel Powley (A Small Light)
Ali Wong (Beef)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers)
Jon Hamm (Fargo)
David Oyelowo (Lawman: Bass Reeves)
Tony Shalhoub (Mr. Monk’s Last Case)
Steven Yeun (Beef)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox (Succession)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series Ahsoka
Ahsoka
Barry
Beef
The Last of Us
The Mandalorian