The 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards handed out trophies on Saturday, February 24.

Barbie and Oppenheimer scored the most film nods, each earning four nominations. Actors Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr. also received individual recognition for their performances in their respective films.

Saturday’s ceremony also honored Barbra Streisand, who received the coveted Lifetime Achievement Award. (The trophy is nominated and voted on by the SAG-AFTRA National Honors and Tributes Committee and gifted to a well-established performer, who displays the best ideals of the acting profession.)

“Ever since I was a young girl sitting in the Loew’s Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, I dreamed of being one of those actresses I saw on the screen,” Streisand, 81, said in a statement ahead of the awards show. “The movies were a portal to a world I could only imagine. Even though I was an unlikely candidate, somehow my dream came true. This award is especially meaningful to me because it comes from my fellow actors, whom I so admire.”

Scroll down to see a list of 2024 SAG Awards nominees — and look for the bold names to find out who won:

MOVIES

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Annette Bening (Nyad)

Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Carey Mulligan (Maestro)

Margot Robbie (Barbie)

Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Colman Domingo (Rustin)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)

Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)

Penélope Cruz (Ferrari)

Jodie Foster (Nyad)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)

Willem Dafoe (Poor Things)

Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)

Ryan Gosling (Barbie)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning

TELEVISION

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Uzo Aduba (Painkiller)

Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry)

Bel Powley (A Small Light)

Ali Wong (Beef)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers)

Jon Hamm (Fargo)

David Oyelowo (Lawman: Bass Reeves)

Tony Shalhoub (Mr. Monk’s Last Case)

Steven Yeun (Beef)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series Ahsoka

Ahsoka

Barry

Beef

The Last of Us

The Mandalorian