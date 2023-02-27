Inside the 2023 SAG Awards: What You Didn’t See on TV

A night to remember! The 2023 SAG Awards were a star-studded affair from start to finish — but never every memorable moment made it to air.

The biggest names in film and TV flocked to the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California, on Sunday, February 26, to celebrate each other’s impressive achievements from the past year. Sally Field was given the SAG Life Achievement Award, with Andrew Garfield taking the stage to introduce the Hollywood icon.

“You never drink the Kool-Aid of your brilliance,” the Under the Banner of Heaven alum, 39, gushed of Field, 76, on Sunday. “You never get high on your own supply. But tonight, we’re going to try to make you.”

The twosome shared the silver screen in 2012’s The Amazing-Spider Man and its 2014 sequel. “I got to play Peter Parker to Sally’s Aunt May, and any intimidation I may have felt from playing opposite titan of acting, evaporated the moment my eyes found hers,” Garfield continued. “Her generosity, her sensitivity, her imagination, and her playfulness have seemed to have kept her striving in the pursuit of that ineffable mystery at the heart of every character she plays.”

The Social Network actor added: “The truth, nobility, the beauty, and dignity of the human soul; you’re a North Star for all of us, and especially, of course, in inspiring, liberating and empowering women — charting a previously pathless path in an era of often unimaginative and one-dimensional female roles.”

Garfield’s sweet bond with Field was further showcased during an interview after her acceptance speech. While chatting with Entertainment Tonight outside the venue, the two-time Oscar winner was gently interrupted by Garfield.

“She’s my surrogate something in my life. I don’t know,” he raved, giving Field a kiss on the cheek. “It was honestly an honor [to introduce her]. A true, true honor. Because these moments are very rare, and to be asked by someone that I admire and hold in the highest regard … I meant every word.”

Along with Garfield’s wholesome moment with his onscreen aunt, the 2023 SAG Awards featured a handful of mini cast reunions. Parks and Recreation costars Amy Poehler and Aubrey Plaza walked the red carpet together before the Saturday Night Live alum, 51, joined Adam Scott to present during ceremony.

“Before we start, I just want to say I’m thrilled to be here,” the Severance actor, 49, said on stage, to which Poehler fired back, “Yeah, well, it’s pretty hard to tell Adam. You’re on a hit drama, so you’re very dramatic now.”

The former costars — who portrayed Leslie Knope and Ben Wyatt on the NBC workplace comedy — continued to take playful digs at one another.

“I have an idea, why don’t you go smoke cigarettes and wear a leather jacket with all the drama people?” Poehler teased. Scott didn’t miss a beat, replying, “You know what, maybe I will. Because it’s impossible to get a real moment from any of you comedy types.”

