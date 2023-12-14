Robert Downey Jr. and wife Susan Downey have unlocked the secret to a successful marriage: “respect.”

After 18 years as a married couple, the duo is “as much in love today as they were in the days after they met,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They’re the envy of all their friends because they make it look so easy.”

The insider referred to Susan, 50, as Robert’s “right-hand person” throughout his career, and especially now as the actor, 58, generates Oscar buzz for his role as Lewis Strauss in July’s Oppenheimer. Susan, a longtime producer, cofounded Team Downey productions with Robert in 2010, which produced Perry Mason, Sr. and other film and TV projects starring the actor.

“She’s so supportive of him,” the source adds. “He always blows her away with his talent.”

Robert and Susan tied the knot in 2005, and they share two kids, son Exton, 11, and daughter Avri, 9. (Robert also shares son Indio, 30, with ex-wife Deborah Falconer.)

In August, Robert and Susan celebrated their 18-year wedding anniversary with a sweet Instagram post. He posted a series of photos, including one throwback snap of the couple cozied up on their wedding day with Robert pressing his nose against Susan’s cheek.

“18 years, love still in bloom!!” Robert captioned the post, which included him and Susan recreating the previously mentioned image. Just like in the original photo, Susan held sunflowers while smiling.

“We just genuinely love hanging out,” Robert told Parade in 2020 of their relationship, noting that when it comes to the kids, he’s quick to “defer” to Susan.

Susan, for her part, has previously discussed the “ultimatum” she gave Robert when he was struggling with addiction in the early days of their relationship. (Robert has been drug-free since 2003.)

“With someone with addiction you know it has nothing to do with someone else, they have to be ready,” Susan told the crowd at a screening of their Netflix documentary Sr. in December 2022. “If you can be a small part of creating an alternative world for them that says, ‘Hey, I’m here if you’re clean.’ There’s no credit I will ever take other than basically saying, ‘Here’s what I need to have happen, or more importantly what can’t be happening,’ but it’s entirely that person.”

Robert recalled that moment in their relationship as “the clearest conversation” he ever had. “You know when someone is being so clear with you with something you go, ‘There is zero wiggle room here,’” he added. “Ultimatums work.”

For more details, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.