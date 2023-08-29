Robert Downey Jr. and his wife, Susan Downey, are just as in love as they were on their wedding day 18 years ago.

Robert, 58, shared an adorable carousel of images via Instagram on Monday, August 28, as the pair celebrated their anniversary. In a throwback photo from his nuptials with Susan, 49, the couple cozied up close while Robert pressed his nose to his wife’s cheek. Susan looked down and smiled while holding a bouquet of flowers dressed in her veil and wedding gown.

A second photo showed the twosome recreating the intimate photo from their August 2005 wedding. Robert again pressed his nose to Susan’s cheek while she beamed for the camera and wore a white T-shirt. Just like in the original photo, she held a bouquet of sunflowers.

“18 years , love still in bloom!!” Robert captioned the post.

Celebrity friends were quick to share their support in the comments section. Jeremy Renner wrote, “These are the best photos Robert! Love you both !!!!” alongside multiple heart emojis. Sean Hayes added, “THE best. Scotty and I love you both as much as you love each other. Is that weird? ❤️.”

The couple have frequently spoken about their loving and supportive relationship through the years. In December 2009, Susan opened up to Harper’s Bazaar about how she helped Robert recover from his alcohol and drug addictions in the early 2000s. “[I said], ‘This isn’t gonna work.’ I made it clear that to stay with me, nothing could happen,” she recalled.

The message got through to Robert, who quit using drugs for good in 2003. “I think he saw what we had,” Susan said. “There was something magical there, something we couldn’t put our finger on.”

After tying the knot, Robert and Susan welcomed two children together: son Exton, 11, and daughter Avri, 8. Robert also shares son Indio, 29, with ex-wife Deborah Falconer, to whom he was married from 1992 to 1996.

Robert often keeps his followers updated on his relationship with Susan by sharing sweet glimpses of dates, vacations and other wholesome messages via social media. In November 2021, he posted an adorable tribute for her birthday. “Adjusting the halo on my heaven sent partner Mrs D.. you are my everything,” he captioned a photo of the two together. “P.S. I will never watch ahead on a co-viewed streaming show..That is my eternal vow…”