Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt had a groundbreaking moment at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards, nearly 20 years after starring in The Devil Wears Prada.

The costars reunited during the Saturday, February 24, ceremony — which took place at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles — to present on stage together.

Streep, 74, took the stage first to present the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series, but she concerned audiences when she walked straight into the microphone.

“Two things, I forgot my glasses and the envelope,” Streep, wearing a crimson red Prada dress, quipped, before Blunt and Hathaway, both 41, walked onstage with Blunt holding the envelope and Hathaway holding Streep’s spectacles.

Blunt and Hathaway then started recreating all of Streep’s Devil Wears Prada lines.

“I don’t think I’m anything like Miranda,” Streep cut in before Hathaway added, “No, no wasn’t a question.”

Blunt also paid homage to the film’s title in a red dress. Hathaway, meanwhile, opted for an archival Versace gown in a cerulean hue — with a belt. Of course, Streep’s character delivered an iconic monologue in the film where she explained the popularity of cerulean to the fashion industry after Hathaway’s Andie couldn’t tell the difference between two belts in that color.

“It’s been incredible to watch how it’s grown over the decades, and so Meryl was the one who said, ‘You think you can make it to the SAG Awards?’ I was like, ‘I’ll do anything to be there, don’t [worry.] Thank you,'” Hathaway told E! News’ Laverne Cox on the red carpet. “That’s the way it works.”

Blunt and Streep were both nominated at the awards show. Blunt received nods for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for her part in Oppenheimer, while Streep was up for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series alongside the cast of Only Murders in the Building.

The trio portrayed colleagues at a fashion magazine in The Devil Wears Prada, which was released in June 2006. The flick saw Hathaway’s Andy and Blunt’s Emily working as assistants for the publication’s difficult editor, Miranda Priestly, played by Streep, who garnered a SAG Award nomination at the time.

The castmates have remained close in the years since The Devil Wears Prada became a hit, with Hathaway and Blunt previously opening up about their friendship in December 2023.

“This is so embarrassing because I remember every second of the first time I met you,” Hathaway told Blunt during their sit-down for Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series. “I’m so much more into you than you are into me. It’s fine. It’s fine.”

Although Blunt had trouble recalling when the two first crossed paths, she left a lasting first impression on Hathaway. “I remember walking into the room and turning and meeting you. In my head — instant thought — I was like, ‘What a movie star!’” Hathaway recounted. “You were shedding stardust.”

The duo went for coffee before they began shooting the film and immediately formed an easy bond. “I was so green coming into that situation. And you were like the warmest embrace,” Blunt said. “Even though you were a colossal movie star at that time, you treated me like a complete equal. You are one of the people I’ve known longest. We’ve known each other for 18 years.”

While their characters clashed on screen, Hathaway and Blunt became fast friends. “It was the wildest thing. We just had a joy bomb of a time on that movie,” Blunt shared. “I don’t know if any of us knew it was going to become what it did. It’s quoted to me every week. It will be the movie that changed my life.”

Hathaway added: “I was so grateful to you, your gift of a personality. But also, your Britishness. I found that the more nervous you get the funnier you are.”