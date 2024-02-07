Fans of The Devil Wears Prada have long been hoping for a sequel, but the cast is torn about revisiting the 2006 film.

Anne Hathaway starred as Andy, an aspiring journalist who lands a coveted job as the personal assistant to Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), the powerful editor of a fashion magazine called Runway (think: Anna Wintour and Vogue). She works alongside Emily (Emily Blunt) and Nigel (Stanley Tucci) as she tries to navigate her boss’ laundry list of requests.

Despite the public interest — and the fact that there’s a sequel to the book that the film was based on — a second movie has never been pursued.

Hathaway previously confessed she wasn’t sure whether there would ever be a sequel given how much the media landscape has changed. “I just think that movie was in a different era, you know? Now, everything’s gone so digital, and that movie centered around the concept of producing a physical thing,” she explained on The View in November 2022. “It’s just very different now.”

Keep scrolling for everything the cast members have said about a sequel:

Meryl Streep

When asked whether she’d be game for a second film, Streep said to Access Hollywood in 2012, “Sure, I mean, I’d have to lose the f–king weight, but I would do that, yeah.”

Anne Hathaway

After Hathaway was spotted sitting next to Wintour at New York Fashion Week in September 2022 — even donning a similar outfit to her character — fans were hopeful about another movie. Hathway put the rumors to rest one month later.

“There’s not going to be a sequel,” Hathaway told Entertainment Tonight in October 2022. “It’s not gonna happen. It’s just like, we can’t do it. It’s not gonna happen. It exists. There are other films. There will be other films. We can just watch that one [The Devil Wears Prada] again.”

Hathway noted that the excitement was just a reflection of how popular the movie continues to be.

“The thing is, I don’t stop and focus on it, but it was a beautiful kind of [thing]. If anything, it was a testament to people’s love of the movie and how deeply they’ve taken that film, and that’s just a wonderful feeling. I just feel so lucky,” she said.

During a November 2022 appearance on The View, Hathway suggested a reboot with a new cast, saying, “But they could relaunch it. They could find new people and do it. Do you think they’d let us do that?”

Emily Blunt

Blunt gushed on The View in November 2022 that she would do a second movie “in a heartbeat,” but she seemingly changed her tune two years later. The Oppenheimer star claimed in February 2024 there had “never” been much movement when it came to creating a second film, noting that the cast is “good” with the one movie.

“Sometimes things should be cherished and preserved in this bubble and it’s OK,” Blunt explained during an appearance on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast. “And I think — didn’t Meryl say something funny about it? They asked her about it, ‘Would she ever do a sequel?’ and she went, ‘Yeah, if I don’t have to lose the weight.’ But I think she said ‘the f–king weight.’”

Stanley Tucci

While discussing which of his roles he’d want to reprise, Tucci spoke fondly of his character Nigel.

“I would happily play Nigel in The Devil Wears Prada again. It was a really great experience,” he gushed to Entertainment Tonight in April 2023.