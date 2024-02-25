Hannah Waddingham isn’t afraid to make a statement on a red carpet.

The Ted Lasso star, 49, walked the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 24, in a deep red, off-the-shoulder Tony Ward Couture dress complete with a train and thigh-high slit. However, the outfit’s showstopper was the colorful, cardboard handbag, specifically designed for Waddingham by her 9-year-old-daughter.

The cardboard clutch was decorated in a hand-drawn rainbow design and featured the word “Epic” handwritten across the top.

“My daughter wanted to contribute, so she’s made me a bag,” Waddingham said at the Netflix red carpet preshow. She added that attending red carpets is “all great, but this [being a mom] is the most important.”

Her own words of wisdom inspired her little one. “She said to me, ‘Mummy, it goes with everything and nothing, like you say.’ That’s a well-trained baby right there,” Waddingham told Entertainment Tonight while on the SAG Awards red carpet.

She later swapped out the cardboard creation for a bejeweled soccer ball purse at the official afterparty where she and the Ted Lasso cast rocked matching AFC Richmond tracksuits.

Waddingham’s style of mixing red carpet looks with down-to-earth details is not new. While walking the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards, Waddingham paired her pink, princess-inspired Dolce & Gabbana gown with a pair of white, high-top sneakers bedazzled with crystals.

“I just thought, ‘Let’s go girlie … let’s wear trainers underneath,’” Waddingham told Variety at the time, before joking, “It’s not as if I’m not tall enough.”

In 2021, Waddingham won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her portrayal of Rebecca in AppleTV+’s Ted Lasso. In her acceptance speech, the Game of Thrones alum acknowledged the impact the role has had not only on her own life but on her daughter’s life as well.

“Jason, you changed my life with this and more importantly my baby girl’s,” Waddingham said, praising her Ted Lasso costar and executive producer Jason Sudeikis. “I’m honestly so privileged to work with you. I really am.”

Both Waddingham and Sudeikis, 48, appeared at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards on January 7 — Waddingham looked striking in a sheer, black gown while Sudeikis opted for comfort in a purple sweater paired with a brown jacket.

This year, Ted Lasso was nominated for Best Television Series, while Waddingham and Sudeikis respectively received nominations for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy and Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television.

Ted Lasso premiered on AppleTV+ in 2020 with series cocreator Sudeikis starring as the titular American football coach who relocates his life across the pond to coach a soccer team. Ted Lasso’s season 3 finale aired in May 2023, and there has been no confirmation that this was meant to mark the show’s official end. However, Sudeikis has insisted that season 3 was meant to serve as a conclusion.

“This story is done,” Sudeikis said in May 2023 while appearing on the “Fly on the Wall” podcast. “It sounds like such a political answer, but it’s the truth. We only conceived these three [seasons], then this thing became this big old thing.”