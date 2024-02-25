The Ted Lasso cast traded in their red carpet looks for matching tracksuits after the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

While reuniting at an afterparty on Saturday, February 24, the cast sported custom navy blue Nike tracksuits. The outfits, which had red and white piping detail, also included the AFC Richmond logo in honor of the show’s fictional soccer team.

Cast members like Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed and Phil Dunster were all smiles as they posed in their matching ensembles.

Ted Lasso received four nominations on Saturday including Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series (Waddingham) and Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series (Goldstein and Sudeikis) but the awards went to The Bear, Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White, respectively.

While Waddingham, 49, didn’t didn’t take home an award, she did take part in the iconic “I Am an Actor” segment at the beginning of the night and recalled playing the Lady of the Lake in the West End production of Monty Python’s Spamalot.

During a performance, Waddingham explained she had felt “this kind of muscle spasm” at the top of her dress. But when she stretched out her arm the movement stopped, so she “didn’t think any more of it.”

“Following night, this is after a matinee and evening show, I went to take off my costume, but I noticed all day there was a rather embarrassing acrid stench around me,” she said. “I went to air the dress, and a mouse flew out of the dress, smacked against the wall and landed on the floor. So that’s one show with a live mouse in my dress, and two shows with it dead. Oh, the glamour!”

The awards show on Saturday came several months after Ted Lasso concluded its third season in May 2023. The series, which premiered in August 2020, centered around the football coach of the same name (Sudeikis) who made a move across the pond to coach a soccer team.

While fans were hoping the series may add another season, Sudeikis, 48, seemingly shut down the idea.

“The story is done,” Sudeikis explained on the “Fly on the Wall” podcast in May 2023. “It sounds like such a political answer, but it’s the truth. We only conceived these three [seasons], then this thing became this big old thing.”