Is it the end? Ted Lasso season 3 hasn’t been billed as a series finale, but it certainly seems like a natural conclusion.

The potential series finale, which debuted Wednesday, May 31, on Apple TV+, kicked off with Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) struggling to accept that Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) is leaving AFC Richmond. He’ll go home to the U.S. after the football season ends.

While the coach is not doubting his decision, Rebecca is spiraling. She offers to make Ted the highest-paid coach in the league and even considers selling the club as a whole after he turns her down.

After winning a final match against West Ham — during which Rupert Manion (Anthony Stewart Head) embarrassed himself, pushing his coach down and earning a “wanker” chant from the crowd — the team celebrates. Fans rush onto the pitch, and Colin Hughes (Billy Harris) publicly kisses his boyfriend.

Meanwhile, there’s still a love triangle to deal with. Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) reveals to Keeley Jones (Juno Temple) that he is bringing her to Brazil as his publicist for a Nike photoshoot, and they share a hug. Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) sees this and invites Jamie to have a beer. The duo gets sentimental as they reflect on how Roy has trained Jamie and made him a better player.

However, Roy then tells Jamie that he should give up on winning Keeley’s heart. They get into a fist fight before going to Keeley’s house and telling her that she gets to decide who she ends up with. The publicist promptly throws them both out.

Finally, Roy decides to join the Diamond Dogs to talk about his feelings. The fellow men at AFC Richmond tell him that perfection is impossible, but as long as people strive to be better, they’re on the right path. Roy realizes that fighting for Keeley isn’t what he needs. He ends up enrolling in therapy to truly work on himself by the end of the episode.

Roy doesn’t reunite with Keeley and neither does Jamie, who is seen reconnecting with his dad at the elder man’s rehabilitation center. However, the trio remain friends. They’re seen spending time together at a cookout with Roy’s niece, Phoebe (Elodie Blomfield), while the entrepreneur works with Rebecca to start a women’s team at AFC Richmond.

Elsewhere, Trent Crimm (James Lance) has finished his book, initially titled The Lasso Way. Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) has many, many notes, but Ted just has one: “One small suggestion … I’d change the title. It’s not about me. It never was.” He publishes the book with the title The Richmond Way: The Unbelievable Season of a Premier League Underdog.

After coming in second in the league (following their victory over West Ham, Richmond lost to Manchester City), Ted heads to the airport, where Rebecca bought a ticket just to say goodbye at the gate. She opted not to sell the team as a whole, instead selling 49 percent of the club to the fans. “Well, Ted, you’re going home to your family, and I actually want to stay with mine,” Rebecca says.

While leaving the airport, Rebecca helps a little girl who trips. Her dad comes running up — and he’s the hot guy from Amsterdam that Rebecca hooked up with earlier in the season. Fate has brought him back to her, and it seems like Rebecca will have a real family outside of work.

As Rebecca reconnects with her pilot, Ted gets on the plane with Beard, who realizes he isn’t ready to leave England or girlfriend Jane (Phoebe Walsh). “With your permission, I’d love to run off this plane and into her arms,” Beard says.

Of course, Ted gives his blessing and Beard says he loves him. “I love you too, Willis,” he says, ending the long mystery of Beard’s first name.

After faking appendicitis to get off the plane, Beard marries Jane at Stonehenge at sunrise. He’s surrounded by the team, including Colin and his boyfriend as well as Dani Rojas (Cristo Fernández) and his two girlfriends.

Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh) accomplished his dream of playing for Nigeria while Beard returns as an assistant coach along with Nathan Shelley (Nick Mohammed). They’re working under Roy, who was named as the new manager.

As for Ted, he’s back in Kansas, coaching little league soccer for Henry (Gus Turner). After his son gets upset about missing a goal, Ted reminds him to “be a goldfish,” referring to the advice he gave Sam early on in the series about moving on from mistakes.

Complete with callbacks to season 1 and conclusions for everyone, it certainly seems like a series finale, but is it actually? Even the cast doesn’t seem sure whether they might return.

“I genuinely don’t know. And I’m not being coy,” Mohammed, 42, exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2022 about the future of the series. “They’ve been very open about saying when they created the show, they had mapped out three-season arcs for the chief players, but that’s quite common I think for a show to have longevity and so on when you’re pitching a show. Genuinely, who knows? It might just have a break and then come back or it might be the end, but I don’t know.”