AFC Richmond takes the Emmys! Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein and more Ted Lasso stars rocked the red carpet at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, September 12.

Waddingham — who is nominated against Alex Borstein, Hannah Einbinder, Janelle James, Kate McKinnon, Sheryl Lee Ralph and costars Sarah Niles and Juno Temple for comedy supporting actress — referred to her category as the “clash of the titans” during a carpet interview with Variety.

“To be able to be here with the privilege of one under my belt … Any woman that gets up out of that chair, I’m going to be like, ‘Whoop!’” the actress said, revealing she thinks for Abbott Elementary’s James or Ralph will take home the trophy.

Ted Lasso is nominated for 20 Emmys this year, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Sudeikis), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Waddingham, Temple and Niles) and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Goldstein, Toheeb Jimoh and Nick Mohammed).

“I didn’t expect any of this,” Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent, told Entertainment Tonight in July. “I still find it surreal. I think when we did the first Emmys, it was so mad. It was f—king insane, and then it ended and you were like, ‘Well, that’s it then’ … So then for this to happen again, you’re just like- I don’t know what you’re meant to do.”

Temple, meanwhile, told the outlet that she doesn’t care “about taking it home,” explaining: “I’m so thrilled and honored to be nominated. If I’m being honest, I never thought that was gonna happen in my life, anyway, and to get to share it with the two other leading ladies of Lasso this year, that’s pretty damn cool. So I don’t care if I take it home or not, I wanna just be there to celebrate with everybody. I’m so proud of this team — 20 nominations for the show!”

Last year, Ted Lasso became the most nominated freshman comedy in Emmys’ history, taking home the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series. Sudeikis, Waddingham and Goldstein also took home trophies.

Amid his success on the TV show, the Saturday Night Live’s personal life has been in the headlines as Sudeikis and ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde navigate a custody dispute over son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5. The Don’t Worry Darling director recently addressed the pair’s 2020 split, breaking her silence on the suggestion that she left Sudeikis for current beau Harry Styles.

“The complete horses–t idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate,” Wilde told Vanity Fair earlier this month. “Our relationship was over long before I met Harry. Like any relationship that ends, it doesn’t end overnight. Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road, and we officially dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the pandemic. We were raising two kids during lockdown, so we coparented through that time. Once it became clear that cohabitating was no longer beneficial for the children, it became the responsible thing to not, because we could be better parents as friends who live in different houses.”

