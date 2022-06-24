Spilling the tea! Ted Lasso’s Keeley Jones and Rebecca Watson aren’t the only ones who like to have a little “goss” session. Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham, who play the leading ladies on the Apple TV+ series, can often be found bonding in the hair and makeup trailer on set — alongside beauty stylist Nicky Austin.

“They’re so passionate. Both of them. … It’s a massive collaboration,” Austin exclusively tells Us Weekly. “I’m constantly talking to them about what should we not do for this episode, but for this scene. Like, would Rebecca have got out of bed and put her hair up for that day? Or would she just fall out of bed and just look natural? Has she got her war paint on today? Has she got her businesswoman face on today? We do talk about all that.”

For Temple, 32, and Waddingham, 47, making sure that their looks are relatable to women viewers is crucial. “Hannah’s spoken openly about how much she cares about Rebecca as a character and as a symbol to other women and middle-aged women. Juno as well,” Austin adds. “It’s so important to her that we put a lot into the look. A lot of it isn’t really her. And it’s really important to her that young girls know that. That she wears her extensions, she wears false lashes, that she has false nails, that she doesn’t wake up in the morning looking like Keeley Jones. That’s really important to her, which is why she likes the whole behind the scenes stuff. She likes us to show people what we do.”

Temple’s Keeley has perhaps the most eccentric style on the show. Bold eyeshadow colors, eye-catching hair accessories and statement jewelry pieces are just some of the ways the actress transforms into her spunky and driven character.

“We really think about all of Keeley’s looks a lot, depending on what mood she’s in, depending on what’s happening in the scene. I work with costume really closely and we try and mix it up and try and coordinate, try and get a Keeley vibe with every look, try and make it look different for every scene. She’s probably in the chair for quite a long time,” Austin explained.

And one, of course, can’t forget her extensive hair collection. “She has a lot because her hair color has changed over the three years. I’ve got all her hair from season one. Then I’ve got her hair from season two,” she told Us, revealing that she and Temple even name each piece. One wig called “Watford” was used in the reopening scene in season 2 and has been reused for season 3, which is currently in production in London.

“Watford is a place just outside London and there’s a shopping center where I bought the hair. So we named it Watford,” Austin revealed. “Then we have a piece that’s called ‘Wedding’ because I literally wore it to my wedding. My wedding hair matched her so perfectly that we ordered her a new one, but it’s the same thing. We don’t go and buy designer hair. Some of Juno’s hair is from Amazon. We buy ponytails off Amazon and they’re just perfect. And she loves that. She loves that it’s accessible. She likes to tell the fans what she’s putting in her hair so they can go and buy it themselves. Juno’s tinsel, so many people wanted it and messaged me. I was like, ‘Go on Amazon, it’s there. It’s 10 bucks! Get it.'”

Although Waddingham’s style for Rebecca is strikingly different than Keeley’s, the same care and thought goes into creating the look of the AFC Richmond owner.

“Hannah’s all natural. Both of them are, but Hannah, especially for her age range, she doesn’t have cosmetic work done to her face. She has makeup, but she doesn’t want it to look like something unrealistic to what a middle-aged woman could achieve with her face,” Austin noted. “She’s in the chair for a long time, but that’s because we’re talking, we’re gossiping, [talking about] what we should and shouldn’t do. Putting the makeup on her [takes] half an hour maybe. It’s not massively long.”

Austin has been part of the Jason Sudeikis-created series since its debut in 2020. While working with Temple and Waddingham has been a highlight for her, a bonus is that Warner Bros. and Apple have been “really supportive” when it comes to her “personal stance” on using cruelty-free products.

“I don’t really have any kind of budget constraints. They just want it to look the best it can look. I have an amazing partner in crime in the costume designer, Jacky [Levy], she’s fantastic,” she told Us. “It can be slightly costly to only use products that don’t test on animals. And Warner Bros. is really supportive of that and they got on board with that, which I really appreciate. It takes a lot of work to prep a huge show like this with so many cast members, and especially getting everything together and making sure that everything is non-cruelty based. It’s quite a lot of work. I have an amazing team.”

Ted Lasso also stars Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Toheeb Jimoh and Brett Goldstein, who recently teased that season 3 has been written as a series finale.

